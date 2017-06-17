Baseball

June 17, 2017 11:37 PM

den Dekker leads Toledo to 5-2 win over Durham

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Matt den Dekker doubled twice as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Durham Bulls 5-2 on Saturday.

Durham tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Curt Casali hit a solo home run.

The Mud Hens grabbed the lead with four runs in the sixth inning, including a single by Tyler Collins that scored Argenis Diaz.

Toledo left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Yonny Chirinos (5-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings. Edward Mujica retired the side in order for his fourth save of the season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field
Watch MLB draft prospect MacKenzie Gore pitching during the final stretch of the season 2:13

Watch MLB draft prospect MacKenzie Gore pitching during the final stretch of the season
MacKenzie Gore, the NCHSAA 1A baseball championship MVP, gives his trophy to teammate 0:48

MacKenzie Gore, the NCHSAA 1A baseball championship MVP, gives his trophy to teammate

View More Video