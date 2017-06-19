Baseball

June 19, 2017 12:55 AM

Navarro’s single leads Toledo to 6-5 win over Durham

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Efren Navarro hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 6-5 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday.

Edward Mujica got Patrick Leonard to ground out with a runner on second to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

The single by Navarro scored Jason Krizan and JaCoby Jones and was the game’s last scoring play.

Kyle Ryan (2-1) got the win in relief while Adam Kolarek (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Jake Bauers doubled twice and singled for the Bulls.

