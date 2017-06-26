Durham Bulls
Durham Bulls
Durham Bulls

Baseball

June 26, 2017 10:41 PM

McKenry’s RBI all Durham needs for road win over Indianapolis

Herald-Sun Staff

INDIANAPOLIS

Mike McKenry’s RBI in the ninth was all Durham needed to edge Indianapolis on the road, as the Bulls won on the road, 1-0.

The two teams only combined for nine hits, and only had one between them through three innings. The combined nine hits was a season-low for a Durham (47-29) game this season. However, McKenry, who has been on a roll lately, made sure one was enough in the final inning.

Three of the Bulls five hits came in the final inning. Kean Wong singled on a bunt, then advanced to third after a single from Jake Bauers. The next batter, McKenry, scored Wong with a single to left field. Prior to the ninth, Alex Sole had Durham’s only two hits. The Indians (42-34) went three up, three down in the bottom of the ninth, as the Bulls started their eight-game road trip with a narrow win.

Andrew Kittredge (4-1) picked up the win, striking out two batters in one inning of work. Angel Sanchez (2-1) took the loss for the Indians.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run
‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

View More Video

Sports Videos