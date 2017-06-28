Bulls blank Indians for second straight night

- One night after they could only manage one run, Durham exploded for eight runs and 12 hits, shutting out Indianapolis, 8-0.
Yonny Chirinos (6-3) picked up the win, throwing eight scoreless innings. He eventually gave up two hits, but did snap a three-game losing streak in the process. The Bulls (48-29) shut out the Indians for the second consecutive game.
Durham scored four runs in the third, sparked by a single from Kean Wong and a two-run single from Jake Bauers. Patrick Leonard and Curt Casali each scored in the sixth to give the Bulls a 6-0. Casali and Johnny Field scored the final two runs in the eighth against Indianapolis reliever Casey Sadler.
Monday night only five players got hits for Durham. On Tuesday, eight of nine players in the lineup got at least one hit, led by Casali (3-4). Field and Bauers each had two hits in the win.
