Baseball

July 01, 2017 10:32 PM

Tides hold off Bulls, 4-2

Herald-Sun Staff

- The host Tides added on two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and those two runs proved to be enough, as Norfolk defeated Durham, 4-2, Saturday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides (35-47) held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth, and doubled up on the Bulls (49-32) when Chance Sisco and David Washington each drove in runs with singles. Durham’s attempt at a rally in the top of the ninth came up short. Kean Wong scored on a fielder’s choice, but Mike Marjama struck out to end the game with Willy Adames on third.

Scott McGough (2-1) picked up the win for the Tides. Chih-Wei Hu (1-1) took the loss for the Bulls. Starter Austin Pruitt struck out six batters in two innings of work and gave up one run.

Durham struck first when Marjama brought home Wong with a single. Norfolk countered in the bottom of the third, scoring one run when Johnny Giavotella singled. Chris Dickerson’s single gave the Tides a 2-1 lead in the seventh, and the home team put the final nail in the coffin in the eighth to defeat the Bulls.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run
‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

View More Video

Sports Videos