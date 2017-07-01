Tides hold off Bulls, 4-2

- The host Tides added on two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and those two runs proved to be enough, as Norfolk defeated Durham, 4-2, Saturday night at Harbor Park.
The Tides (35-47) held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth, and doubled up on the Bulls (49-32) when Chance Sisco and David Washington each drove in runs with singles. Durham’s attempt at a rally in the top of the ninth came up short. Kean Wong scored on a fielder’s choice, but Mike Marjama struck out to end the game with Willy Adames on third.
Scott McGough (2-1) picked up the win for the Tides. Chih-Wei Hu (1-1) took the loss for the Bulls. Starter Austin Pruitt struck out six batters in two innings of work and gave up one run.
Durham struck first when Marjama brought home Wong with a single. Norfolk countered in the bottom of the third, scoring one run when Johnny Giavotella singled. Chris Dickerson’s single gave the Tides a 2-1 lead in the seventh, and the home team put the final nail in the coffin in the eighth to defeat the Bulls.
