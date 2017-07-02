Chirinos fans 11 as Durham defeats Norfolk, 6-1

Durham pitcher Yonny Chirinos struck out 11 batters in 7.1 innings pitched, as the Bulls defeated Norfolk, 6-1.
Chirinos improved to 7-3 with the win, the second in a row for the 23-year-old. Other than surrendering a home run to Pedro Alvarez in the bottom of the fourth, Chirinos was able to keep the Tides (35-48) at bay. The homer from Alvarez gave Norfolk an early 1-0 lead, but the Bulls (50-32) scored two runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning to secure the road win.
Durham scored two unearned in the fifth, while Mike Marjama and Patrick Leonard each drove in a run with singles in the sixth inning. Kean Wong scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, and Willy Adames drove in the final run of the day with a single.
Jose Alvarado came on in relief of Chirinos and didn’t give up any hits or runs in 1.2 innings to secure the win. Recently announced All-Stars Adames and Leonard led the Bulls at the plate, each going 2-for-4 on the day.
Comments