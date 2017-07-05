Bulls double up on Knights, win 8-4

Leadoff batter Johnny Field started the game off with a home run and Durham never looked back. The Bulls extended their winning streak to four games, defeating Charlotte, 8-4 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Field took the first pitch and blasted it over the center field wall for his ninth homer of the season. The Bulls built a 3-0 lead in the second when Alec Sole drove in a run with a double, followed by Field, who scored Kean Wong with a hit.
Wong, who saw his 11-game hit streak come to an end on Tuesday, started a new streak Wednesday, making it 4-0 with a single in the third. Charlotte (36-48) cut into the Durham (53-32) lead in the fourth when Ryan Yarbrough gave up consecutive home runs to Nicky Delmonico and Rymer Liriano. It was the fourth time this season the Bulls gave up multiple home runs in one inning.
Brad Miller, who was recently added to the roster while he rehabs, hit a solo shot in the seventh inning to put the Bulls up 5-2. Later in the inning a passed ball pushed the Durham lead to 6-2.
Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) started for the Bulls, going five innings, surrendering six hits and two runs while striking out five batters. Wong picked up his second RBI of the evening, scoring Adames with a single. Ryan Garton, who was activated from the DL earlier today, pitched one inning. Jose Alvarado came on in the seventh and struck out four in a row before surrendering his first walk. He then gave up a two-run homer to Liriano, his seventh of the season, to make it 7-4. A 45 minute rain delay didn’t slow the Bulls much. With Field already on base before the delay, Cade Gotta - pinch hitting for Miller - brought Field home with a single for the final run.
Durham and Charlotte conclude their series Thursday. Austin Pruitt will start for the Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Jonas Pope IV
