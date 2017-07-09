Baseball

July 09, 2017 11:30 PM

Rogers’ homer leads Buies Creek to 4-1 win over Down East

From News Release

KINSTON

Jake Rogers hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Buies Creek Astros to a 4-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday.

The home run by Rogers scored Myles Straw and Ryne Birk and was the game’s last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Buies Creek took the lead on a double by Birk that scored Straw. Down East answered in the third inning when Yeyson Yrizarri hit an RBI double, scoring Ti’Quan Forbes.

Justin Ferrell (7-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Johan Juan (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Sunday’s box score

Buies Creek Astros

AB

R

H

BI

Straw, CF

3

2

1

0

Birk, 2B

5

1

2

1

Rogers, DH

5

1

1

3

Hermelyn, C

5

0

1

0

Wrenn, LF-RF

4

0

0

0

Jones, 1B

4

0

1

0

De Goti, SS

3

0

2

0

McCormick, RF

3

0

1

0

-Johnson, PR-LF

0

0

0

0

Sierra, 3B

3

0

0

0

Totals

35

4

9

4

Down East Wood Ducks

AB

R

H

BI

Yrizarri, SS

4

0

1

1

Clark, CF

3

0

0

0

Perez, RF

4

0

1

0

Garay, 1B

4

0

1

0

Morgan, C

4

0

1

0

La O, 2B

4

0

0

0

Scott, DH

4

0

1

0

Altmann, LF

2

0

2

0

Forbes, 3B

3

1

1

0

Totals

32

1

8

1

Buies Creek

100

000

030

4

9

0

Down East

001

000

000

1

8

0

DP–Buies Creek 2, Down East 0. LOB–Buies Creek 9, Down East 6. 2B–Birk, De Goti, Yrizarri. HR—Rogers (7). SB–Straw (25). CS—Altmann.

Buies Creek Astros IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Whitley

5

5

1

1

0

5

Ferrell (W, 7-3)

4

3

0

0

0

3

Down East Wood Ducks IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Springs

7

4

1

1

2

6

Juan (L, 0-1)

 2/3

4

3

3

1

0

Choplick

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

2

HBP-McCormick, Altmann, Clark

T-3:08. A-1,237.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run
‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

View More Video