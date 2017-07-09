Rogers’ homer leads Buies Creek to 4-1 win over Down East

Jake Rogers hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Buies Creek Astros to a 4-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday.
The home run by Rogers scored Myles Straw and Ryne Birk and was the game’s last scoring play.
In the top of the first, Buies Creek took the lead on a double by Birk that scored Straw. Down East answered in the third inning when Yeyson Yrizarri hit an RBI double, scoring Ti’Quan Forbes.
Justin Ferrell (7-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Johan Juan (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
Sunday’s box score
Buies Creek Astros
AB
R
H
BI
Straw, CF
3
2
1
0
Birk, 2B
5
1
2
1
Rogers, DH
5
1
1
3
Hermelyn, C
5
0
1
0
Wrenn, LF-RF
4
0
0
0
Jones, 1B
4
0
1
0
De Goti, SS
3
0
2
0
McCormick, RF
3
0
1
0
-Johnson, PR-LF
0
0
0
0
Sierra, 3B
3
0
0
0
Totals
35
4
9
4
Down East Wood Ducks
AB
R
H
BI
Yrizarri, SS
4
0
1
1
Clark, CF
3
0
0
0
Perez, RF
4
0
1
0
Garay, 1B
4
0
1
0
Morgan, C
4
0
1
0
La O, 2B
4
0
0
0
Scott, DH
4
0
1
0
Altmann, LF
2
0
2
0
Forbes, 3B
3
1
1
0
Totals
32
1
8
1
Buies Creek
100
000
030
—
4
9
0
Down East
001
000
000
—
1
8
0
DP–Buies Creek 2, Down East 0. LOB–Buies Creek 9, Down East 6. 2B–Birk, De Goti, Yrizarri. HR—Rogers (7). SB–Straw (25). CS—Altmann.
Buies Creek Astros IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Whitley
5
5
1
1
0
5
Ferrell (W, 7-3)
4
3
0
0
0
3
Down East Wood Ducks IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Springs
7
4
1
1
2
6
Juan (L, 0-1)
2/3
4
3
3
1
0
Choplick
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
Comments