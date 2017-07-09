Supak, Stokes lift Carolina over Winston-Salem 8-0

Troy Stokes homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Trey Supak allowed just two hits over eight innings as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Winston-Salem Dash 8-0 on Sunday.
Supak (2-3) struck out three and walked one to get the win.
Up 1-0 in the third, Carolina added to its lead when Jake Gatewood hit a two-run double.
Carolina later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run ninth.
Bernardo Flores (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked five.
The Dash were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Mudcats’ staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.
Sunday’s box score
Carolina Mudcats
AB
R
H
BI
Clark, CF
4
1
1
0
Stokes Jr., LF
4
2
2
3
Erceg, 3B
6
2
1
0
Gatewood, DH
5
0
1
1
Diaz, 2B
3
0
1
0
Aviles, SS
5
0
1
1
Hummel, C
2
1
1
0
Cuas, 1B
4
1
1
1
Diaz, RF
5
1
1
1
Totals
38
8
10
7
Winston-Salem Dash
AB
R
H
BI
Booker, RF
4
0
0
0
Mendick, SS
4
0
0
0
FIsher, LF
4
0
0
0
Nash, 1B
3
0
0
0
Dulin, DH
3
0
1
0
Conlan, 3B
3
0
0
0
Thomas, 2B
2
0
0
0
Gonzalez, C
3
0
1
0
Basabe, CF
3
0
0
0
Totals
29
0
2
0
Carolina
102
000
113
—
8
10
0
Winston-Salem
000
000
000
—
0
2
2
E — Fisher, Thomas. LOB–Carolina 13, Winston-Salem 3. 2B–Gatewood, Diaz, Dulin. 3B–Clark, Cuas. HR—Stokes Jr. (13). SB–Clark (23), Stokes Jr. 2(18), Aviles (23).
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Supak (W, 2-3)
8
2
0
0
1
3
Rodriguez
1
0
0
0
0
0
Winston-Salem Dash IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Flores (L, 0-2)
4 2/3
4
3
2
5
5
Hamilton
1 2/3
2
1
0
2
4
Morrison
1 2/3
2
1
1
2
3
Diaz
2/3
2
3
3
1
0
Riga
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
