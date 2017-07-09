Baseball

July 09, 2017

Supak, Stokes lift Carolina over Winston-Salem 8-0

WINSTON-SALEM

Troy Stokes homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Trey Supak allowed just two hits over eight innings as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Winston-Salem Dash 8-0 on Sunday.

Supak (2-3) struck out three and walked one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Carolina added to its lead when Jake Gatewood hit a two-run double.

Carolina later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run ninth.

Bernardo Flores (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked five.

The Dash were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Mudcats’ staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.

Sunday’s box score

Carolina Mudcats

AB

R

H

BI

Clark, CF

4

1

1

0

Stokes Jr., LF

4

2

2

3

Erceg, 3B

6

2

1

0

Gatewood, DH

5

0

1

1

Diaz, 2B

3

0

1

0

Aviles, SS

5

0

1

1

Hummel, C

2

1

1

0

Cuas, 1B

4

1

1

1

Diaz, RF

5

1

1

1

Totals

38

8

10

7

Winston-Salem Dash

AB

R

H

BI

Booker, RF

4

0

0

0

Mendick, SS

4

0

0

0

FIsher, LF

4

0

0

0

Nash, 1B

3

0

0

0

Dulin, DH

3

0

1

0

Conlan, 3B

3

0

0

0

Thomas, 2B

2

0

0

0

Gonzalez, C

3

0

1

0

Basabe, CF

3

0

0

0

Totals

29

0

2

0

Carolina

102

000

113

8

10

0

Winston-Salem

000

000

000

0

2

2

E — Fisher, Thomas. LOB–Carolina 13, Winston-Salem 3. 2B–Gatewood, Diaz, Dulin. 3B–Clark, Cuas. HR—Stokes Jr. (13). SB–Clark (23), Stokes Jr. 2(18), Aviles (23).

Carolina Mudcats IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Supak (W, 2-3)

8

2

0

0

1

3

Rodriguez

1

0

0

0

0

0

Winston-Salem Dash IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Flores (L, 0-2)

4 2/3

4

3

2

5

5

Hamilton

1 2/3

2

1

0

2

4

Morrison

1 2/3

2

1

1

2

3

Diaz

 2/3

2

3

3

1

0

Riga

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

T-3:04. A-2,931.

