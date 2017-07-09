Durham Bulls errors lead to 5-1 loss to Toledo Mud Hens

Get away day resulted in sloppy play for the Durham Bulls on Sunday.
The Bulls committed three three-inning errors, with International League All-Star shortstop Willy Adames committing two, in a 5-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens before a crowd of 7,890 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Left-handed pitcher Michael Roth started and made his Bulls debut, having opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants organization to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays last week.
Roth (0-1) lasted just four innings, allowing six hits and five runs. Only four were earned thanks to an unearned run in the third inning.
In that inning, Roth was on his way to an easy inning when he retired Omar Infante on a pop out to shortstop and JaCoby Jones hit a routine groundball to Adames. But the Bulls shortstop threw off balance and Jones beat the errant throw for an error.
With Jim Adduci at the plate, Jones took off to steal second base. Catcher Mike McKenry’s throw was on target but the ball bounced off Adames’ glove for another error. Adduci then doubled in Jones to give Toledo a 2-0 lead.
Adduci stole third and, when McKenry’s wild throw sent the ball into left field, Adduci scored giving the Mud Hens a 3-0 lead.
A walk and two more hits in the fourth inning, including Jones’ two-run single, pushed Toledo’s lead to 5-0.
The Bulls scored their lone run in the fifth inning on Adames’ two-out, RBI single.
Despite the loss, the Bulls (55-34) head into the All-Star break tied with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the International League’s best record. Durham leads the IL South Division by 11.5 games over second-place Gwinnett.
Four Durham players -- Adames, Patrick Leonard, Mike Marjama and Andrew Kittredge -- will head west to play in Wednesday’s Triple-A All-Star Game for the International League team.
