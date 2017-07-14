Baseball

July 14, 2017 11:30 PM

Alvarado leads Frederick to 6-2 win over Buies Creek

From News Release

BUIES CREEK

Cristian Alvarado allowed just two runs over eight innings, leading the Frederick Keys over the Buies Creek Astros in a 6-2 win on Friday.

Alvarado (4-8) allowed eight hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Frederick took the lead in the first when Jay Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch and Shane Hoelscher hit a two-run single.

The Keys later added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Randolph Gassaway hit an RBI single, while Glynn Davis hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Alex Murphy in the eighth.

Justin Ferrell (7-4) struck out two batters in the Carolina League game.

Jake Rogers singled three times, also stealing a base for the Astros.

Friday’s box score

Frederick Keys

AB

R

H

BI

Gonzalez, DH

4

1

1

0

Rifaela, RF

5

0

1

0

Gassaway, LF

5

1

2

1

Mountcastle, SS

5

1

1

0

Hoelscher, 3B

5

1

3

2

Davis, CF

4

1

1

1

Araiza, C

1

0

0

0

Murphy, 1B

4

0

1

1

Andujar, 2B

4

1

1

0

Totals

37

6

11

5

Buies Creek Astros

AB

R

H

BI

Straw, CF

3

1

1

0

De Goti, 2B

4

0

1

1

Alvarez, 1B

4

0

0

0

Rogers, DH

4

1

3

0

Hermelyn, C

4

0

1

0

Wrenn, RF

4

0

0

1

Johnson, LF

4

0

1

0

Cesar, 3B

4

0

1

0

Sierra, SS

3

0

0

0

Totals

34

2

8

2

Frederick

300

010

020

6

11

1

Buies Creek

010

000

010

2

8

1

E — Alvareado; Hill. DP–Frederick 0, Buies Creek 0. LOB–Frederick 8, Buies Creek 6. 2B–Gonzales, Mountcastle, Andujar. 3B–Davis.

Frederick Keys IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Alvarado (W, 4-8)

8

2

2

1

1

5

Gonzalez

1

0

0

0

0

2

Buies Creek Astros IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Ferrell (L, 7-4)

 2/3

4

3

3

1

2

Hill

5 1/3

3

1

1

1

4

Pinales

3

4

2

2

2

1

WP-Alvarado; Ferrell.

T-2:35. A-446.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run
‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

View More Video