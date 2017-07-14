Alvarado leads Frederick to 6-2 win over Buies Creek

Cristian Alvarado allowed just two runs over eight innings, leading the Frederick Keys over the Buies Creek Astros in a 6-2 win on Friday.
Alvarado (4-8) allowed eight hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win.
Frederick took the lead in the first when Jay Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch and Shane Hoelscher hit a two-run single.
The Keys later added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Randolph Gassaway hit an RBI single, while Glynn Davis hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Alex Murphy in the eighth.
Justin Ferrell (7-4) struck out two batters in the Carolina League game.
Jake Rogers singled three times, also stealing a base for the Astros.
Friday’s box score
Frederick Keys
AB
R
H
BI
Gonzalez, DH
4
1
1
0
Rifaela, RF
5
0
1
0
Gassaway, LF
5
1
2
1
Mountcastle, SS
5
1
1
0
Hoelscher, 3B
5
1
3
2
Davis, CF
4
1
1
1
Araiza, C
1
0
0
0
Murphy, 1B
4
0
1
1
Andujar, 2B
4
1
1
0
Totals
37
6
11
5
Buies Creek Astros
AB
R
H
BI
Straw, CF
3
1
1
0
De Goti, 2B
4
0
1
1
Alvarez, 1B
4
0
0
0
Rogers, DH
4
1
3
0
Hermelyn, C
4
0
1
0
Wrenn, RF
4
0
0
1
Johnson, LF
4
0
1
0
Cesar, 3B
4
0
1
0
Sierra, SS
3
0
0
0
Totals
34
2
8
2
Frederick
300
010
020
—
6
11
1
Buies Creek
010
000
010
—
2
8
1
E — Alvareado; Hill. DP–Frederick 0, Buies Creek 0. LOB–Frederick 8, Buies Creek 6. 2B–Gonzales, Mountcastle, Andujar. 3B–Davis.
Frederick Keys IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Alvarado (W, 4-8)
8
2
2
1
1
5
Gonzalez
1
0
0
0
0
2
Buies Creek Astros IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Ferrell (L, 7-4)
2/3
4
3
3
1
2
Hill
5 1/3
3
1
1
1
4
Pinales
3
4
2
2
2
1
