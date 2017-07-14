Dosch scores winning run in 10th, Norfolk beats Durham 5-4 in walk-off finish

Drew Dosch scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Norfolk Tides topped the Durham Bulls 5-4 on Friday.
The Bulls tied the score 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Curt Casali hit an RBI double, scoring Patrick Leonard.
Reliever Andrew Faulkner (2-0) got one out to get the win. Danny Farquhar (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the International League game.
Paul Janish homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.
For the Bulls, Leonard was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.
Friday’s box score
Durham Bulls
AB
R
H
BI
Field, CF
4
1
1
0
Bauers, LF
4
0
0
0
Adames, SS
5
1
1
0
Leonard, RF
5
2
3
3
Marjama, DH
1
0
0
0
a-Sole, PH-DH
3
0
1
0
Gillaspie, 1B
5
0
1
0
Casali, C
4
0
1
1
Wong, 2B
4
0
2
0
Hager, 3B
4
0
0
0
Totals
39
4
10
4
Norfolk Tides
AB
R
H
BI
Dickerson, LF
5
0
0
0
Johnson, 1B
5
1
1
0
Dosch, 3B
4
1
1
0
Alvarez, DH
5
1
2
1
Sisco, C
4
0
1
0
Washington, RF
4
1
2
0
Sardinas, 2B
4
0
2
0
Janish, SS
4
1
2
2
Schafer, CF
4
0
1
0
Totals
39
5
12
3
Durham
102
000
0100
—
4
10
1
Norfolk
100
201
0001
—
5
12
0
E — Casali. DP–Durham 2, Norfolk 1. LOB–Durham 8, Norfolk 7. 2B–Field, Gillaspie, Leonard, Casali; Johnson, Washington, Dosch. HR—Leonard (7); Janish (3). SB–Washington (6).
Durham Bulls IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Pruitt
4
6
3
3
1
3
Hu
2
3
1
1
0
1
Ames
1 1/3
2
0
0
1
2
Garton
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
2
Farquhar (L, 0-1)
2/3
1
1
1
0
1
Norfolk Tides IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Aquino
4
5
3
3
2
2
Wheeler
3 1/3
3
1
1
0
3
Rodriguez (BS, 2)
2 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
Faulkner (W, 2-0)
1/3
1
0
0
0
0
