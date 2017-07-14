Baseball

July 14, 2017 11:30 PM

Dosch scores winning run in 10th, Norfolk beats Durham 5-4 in walk-off finish

From News Release

NORFOLK, Va.

Drew Dosch scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Norfolk Tides topped the Durham Bulls 5-4 on Friday.

The Bulls tied the score 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Curt Casali hit an RBI double, scoring Patrick Leonard.

Reliever Andrew Faulkner (2-0) got one out to get the win. Danny Farquhar (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the International League game.

Paul Janish homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

For the Bulls, Leonard was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Friday’s box score

Durham Bulls

AB

R

H

BI

Field, CF

4

1

1

0

Bauers, LF

4

0

0

0

Adames, SS

5

1

1

0

Leonard, RF

5

2

3

3

Marjama, DH

1

0

0

0

a-Sole, PH-DH

3

0

1

0

Gillaspie, 1B

5

0

1

0

Casali, C

4

0

1

1

Wong, 2B

4

0

2

0

Hager, 3B

4

0

0

0

Totals

39

4

10

4

Norfolk Tides

AB

R

H

BI

Dickerson, LF

5

0

0

0

Johnson, 1B

5

1

1

0

Dosch, 3B

4

1

1

0

Alvarez, DH

5

1

2

1

Sisco, C

4

0

1

0

Washington, RF

4

1

2

0

Sardinas, 2B

4

0

2

0

Janish, SS

4

1

2

2

Schafer, CF

4

0

1

0

Totals

39

5

12

3

Durham

102

000

0100

4

10

1

Norfolk

100

201

0001

5

12

0

E — Casali. DP–Durham 2, Norfolk 1. LOB–Durham 8, Norfolk 7. 2B–Field, Gillaspie, Leonard, Casali; Johnson, Washington, Dosch. HR—Leonard (7); Janish (3). SB–Washington (6).

Durham Bulls IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Pruitt

4

6

3

3

1

3

Hu

2

3

1

1

0

1

Ames

1 1/3

2

0

0

1

2

Garton

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

Farquhar (L, 0-1)

 2/3

1

1

1

0

1

Norfolk Tides IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Aquino

4

5

3

3

2

2

Wheeler

3 1/3

3

1

1

0

3

Rodriguez (BS, 2)

2 1/3

1

0

0

0

2

Faulkner (W, 2-0)

 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

WP-Farquhar. HBP-Marjama

T-3:08 (1:36 delay). A-5,393.

