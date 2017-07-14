Mudcats’ offense comes up short in 4-2 loss to Wood Ducks

Luis La O hit a two-run home run in the second and Wood Ducks’ starter Richelson Pena worked through six solid frames as Down East defeated the Mudcats 4-2 in front of a crowd of 5,004 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.
The Wood Ducks (35-55, 11-10) won their second straight in the series and took a two games to one advantage in the four game set with Friday’s game three victory. Pena (6-4, 2.91) earned the win after working through a quality start and relievers Jacob Shortslef and Adam Choplick combined on three scoreless frames to finish the game.
The Mudcats (46-44, 10-12) scored the final two runs of the game between the fifth and sixth, but were just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left five men on in the loss. Of the five stranded runners, two were left on between the seventh and eighth innings.
Friday’s box score
Down East Wood Ducks
AB
R
H
BI
Lipka, CF
4
0
0
0
Clark, DH
3
0
0
0
Morgan, SS
3
0
0
1
Perez, 1B
2
1
1
0
Moorman, C
1
0
0
0
La O, 2B
4
1
1
2
Scott, RF
4
0
0
0
Altmann, LF
4
1
1
0
Forbes, 3B
3
1
1
0
Totals
28
4
4
3
Carolina Mudcats
AB
R
H
BI
Clrk, DH
4
0
0
0
Stokes Jr., LF
3
1
2
0
Ray, CF
4
0
0
0
Gatewood, 1B
4
0
2
1
Erceg, 3B
4
0
0
0
Diaz, 2B
3
1
0
0
Harrison, RF
3
0
0
0
Hummel, C
3
0
2
0
Cuas, SS
3
0
0
1
Totals
31
2
6
2
Down East
020
020
000
—
4
4
1
Carolina
000
011
000
—
2
6
0
E — Pena. DP–Down East 1, Carolina 0. LOB–Down East 6, Carolina 5. 2B–Perez; Gatewood, Stokes Jr.. HR—La O (8). SB–Clark (15); Hummel (2). CS—Forbes; Gatewood.
Down East Wood Ducks IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Pena (W, 6-4)
6
5
2
2
1
5
Shortslef (H, 2)
2
1
0
0
1
3
Choplick (S, 4)
1
0
0
0
0
1
Carolina Mudcats IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Medeiros (L, 3-7)
6
4
4
4
3
7
Rodriguez
3
0
0
0
1
2
