The Durham Bulls have one more game — a winner-takes-all shot at a national title

The Durham Bulls won their fifth Governors’ Cup on Friday, and tonight they’ll play for the Triple-A National Championship.
The Bulls will face the Memphis Redbirds in a one-game, winner-takes-all contest for the title.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (13-6) is scheduled to start for Durham. He’s 2-0 in series openers this postseason. Dakota Hudson, the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2016 first-round pick, will start for the Redbirds.
Durham defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3 games to 1 in the International League championship series. Durham last won a Triple-A National Championship in 2009, defeating Memphis 5-4 in extra innings. The Redbirds captured the Pacific Coast League title after defeating El Paso 3-1 Sunday night.
Never miss a local story.
Memphis is the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV
Durham Bulls vs. Memphis Redbirds
What: Triple-A National Championship Game
When: 7 p.m., Tuesday
Where: PNC Field, Moosic, Penn.
Stream: NBC Sports Network, MiLB.tv
Comments