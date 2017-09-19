Brad Miller bats during the Durham Bulls victory over the Charlotte Knights in July.
Brad Miller bats during the Durham Bulls victory over the Charlotte Knights in July. Grace Turner
Brad Miller bats during the Durham Bulls victory over the Charlotte Knights in July. Grace Turner

Baseball

The Durham Bulls have one more game — a winner-takes-all shot at a national title

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

September 19, 2017 11:54 AM

UPDATED September 19, 2017 09:00 PM

The Durham Bulls won their fifth Governors’ Cup on Friday, and tonight they’ll play for the Triple-A National Championship.

The Bulls will face the Memphis Redbirds in a one-game, winner-takes-all contest for the title.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (13-6) is scheduled to start for Durham. He’s 2-0 in series openers this postseason. Dakota Hudson, the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2016 first-round pick, will start for the Redbirds.

Durham defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3 games to 1 in the International League championship series. Durham last won a Triple-A National Championship in 2009, defeating Memphis 5-4 in extra innings. The Redbirds captured the Pacific Coast League title after defeating El Paso 3-1 Sunday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Memphis is the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

Durham Bulls vs. Memphis Redbirds

What: Triple-A National Championship Game

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday

Where: PNC Field, Moosic, Penn.

Stream: NBC Sports Network, MiLB.tv

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

    The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 1:33

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"
'Win or lose, these kids are all... champions,' says Little League coach 1:12

'Win or lose, these kids are all... champions,' says Little League coach
Texas ends NC’s Little League World Series run 1:09

Texas ends NC’s Little League World Series run

View More Video