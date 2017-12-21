Some MiLB team names can cause confusion, responses to sports writer’s inquiry show

Benjamin Hill posed a valid question for minor league baseball teams on Twitter on Dec. 1: which team have been mistaken for other businesses, because their names can be misleading.
Hill, who writes for MiLB.com and his own blog, received dozens of responses, which he included in a report Thursday.
Hey @MiLB teams:— Benjamin Hill (@bensbiz) December 1, 2017
Has your team name ever resulted in you receiving emails or calls from people looking for a completely different business entirely? Get in touch, if so.
Within minutes of the inquiry on Twitter, the Omaha Storm Chasers confessed to Hill that they have never chased a real tornado – a truth reflected in the team’s Twitter bio.
Never miss a local story.
the only tornado we've actually "chased": pic.twitter.com/dUSSJaINHb— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) December 1, 2017
so you're saying you chase tornadoes?— Matthew Caldwell (@matthewc029) December 1, 2017
The Columbus Clippers responded that people often comment how good the team is at basketball. “Which is strange,” the baseball team tweeted, “because unlike those (Los Angeles) Clippers, we’ve actually won a title … 10 to be exact.”
December 5, 2017
The West Virginia Power, located in the capital city of Charleston (not S.C.), expressed issues of their own, as did the Harrisburg (Pa.) Senators.
Our staff trivia name is “Not the Power company, West Virginia Power Baseball” for a reason!— West Virginia Power (@wv_power) December 1, 2017
Oh, Ben. We could talk for days. We are not actual Senators, we make no laws. You do not vote us into office. Also, when "bank" was in our park name, we got lots of calls about bank balances.— Harrisburg Senators (@HbgSenators) December 1, 2017
Some of the other replies were believable, while others were clearly made in jest.
Where do I begin— Modesto Nuts (@ModestoNuts) December 1, 2017
For the amount of times we've been mistaken for a Montana Brewery. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/yKbdSS1qMx— Helena Brewers (@helenabrewers) December 1, 2017
We often get calls from people thinking we're a scrap yard. We've also received inquiries about dog training pic.twitter.com/p7eXZYlPoE— Mahoning Valley Scrappers (@mvscrappers) December 4, 2017
Yes. We get numerous calls a day from Pirates trying to book vacations on our island. #PiratesoftheCaribbean— Daytona Tortugas (@daytonatortugas) December 4, 2017
#Spoiler: We play in Wilmington, DELAWARE - not North Carolina. Playing in the "Carolina League" probably doesn't help clear up the confusion. pic.twitter.com/O1qvEoVi1I— Wilmington Blue Rocks (@WilmBlueRocks) December 4, 2017
People call our office all the time looking for the Louisville Slugger Museum.— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) December 4, 2017
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments