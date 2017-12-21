West Virginia Power starting pitcher Oddy Nunez delivers a pitch during the home opener against the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky. on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Baseball

Some MiLB team names can cause confusion, responses to sports writer’s inquiry show

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 21, 2017 02:56 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:18 PM

Benjamin Hill posed a valid question for minor league baseball teams on Twitter on Dec. 1: which team have been mistaken for other businesses, because their names can be misleading.

Hill, who writes for MiLB.com and his own blog, received dozens of responses, which he included in a report Thursday.

Within minutes of the inquiry on Twitter, the Omaha Storm Chasers confessed to Hill that they have never chased a real tornado – a truth reflected in the team’s Twitter bio.

The Columbus Clippers responded that people often comment how good the team is at basketball. “Which is strange,” the baseball team tweeted, “because unlike those (Los Angeles) Clippers, we’ve actually won a title … 10 to be exact.”

The West Virginia Power, located in the capital city of Charleston (not S.C.), expressed issues of their own, as did the Harrisburg (Pa.) Senators.

Some of the other replies were believable, while others were clearly made in jest.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

