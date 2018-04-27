Watch the Carolina Mudcats' 'mini-umpire' in action

Hank Aaron talks about being able to give back to young people through the Young Scholars Summer Research Program.
and about what he most proud of through all his programs, mainly following in the footsteps of Andrew Young.
The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the D
Video: Brian Fields, coach of the outstanding Greenville North State Little League team, says he "couldn't be more proud of them," despite losing the last game of the Little League national championship game recently.
Omar Lopez, the general manager of Carolina League's newest member Buies Creek Astros pro baseball team, talks about Campbell's Jim Perry Stadium being more than enough for his team. It will be the Astros' home until they move to Fayetteville in 2
Gabe Davis, a nine-year-old boy from Cleveland, threw out the first pitch at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball game June 22. Davis was born with a condition that affected his legs, but that's not stopping him from enjoying his favorite sport.