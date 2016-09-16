Is this weekend’s NASCAR trophy the ‘best ever?’

0:55 Black Hawks over the Coca-Cola 600 Pause

0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives race car on North Carolina city streets

1:37 Tar Heel of the Week Larry Bernstein

1:13 Mitchell talks about being accused of being a mole for The News & Observer

0:55 Mitchell talks about not being asked to participate in investigation

1:20 Carolina's Blind Side

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

2:30 Robbery victim recalls ordeal; seeks public's help in finding suspect

2:21 Hillary Clinton Returns To Campaign Trail In North Carolina

0:54 Hillary Clinton talks about HB2 on her return to campaign trail