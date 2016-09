Furniture Row, Martin Truex Jr.: We'll accept NASCAR penalty, but it's Kevin Harvick's fault

0:55 Black Hawks over the Coca-Cola 600 Pause

0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives race car on North Carolina city streets

16:45 NCSU, ECU archaeologists find ‘exquisite’ statues of Aphrodite in Petra

2:53 N.C. House speaker responds to Charlotte mayor's resistance on HB2 reset

0:36 Raleigh Mother's post goes viral after she takes son shopping at girls store

1:48 Highlights from UNC's win over James Madison

0:38 Panthers' coach on running back Jonathan Stewart's injury

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

1:12 UNC's Fedora on the necessity of positive leadership

2:40 UNC's Larry Fedora previews Pitt game