Tony Stewart among 4 drivers eliminated from NASCAR’s Chase

NASCAR’s Chase came to an early end for four drivers at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, each under decidedly different circumstances.
It was never going to be easy for Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray and rookie Chris Buescher to finish in the top 12 of the points standings and move into the second round of the postseason, which will begin Saturday with the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Larson entered Sunday’s Citizen Soldier 400 in the 12th spot, but just five points ahead of Stewart and Austin Dillon. Nothing went right for Larson’s No. 42 Chevy after the race started, with an electrical issue, a pit-road penalty and, finally, a cut tire that sent him into the wall. That dropped him to an eventual 25th-place finish, six laps behind winner Martin Truex Jr.
It also dropped him out of the Chase.
“Our team has come a long way from where we started the year,” said Larson. “We were pretty awful at the start of the season but then got a win at Michigan to lock ourselves in the Chase. That was good. I know we have the speed to have made it past a couple of rounds. But it’s my typical luck I guess, where it just doesn’t work out.”
McMurray, Larson’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, didn’t have any better luck. Tied with Dillon for 13th in the standings heading into the race, he noticed a vibration in his No. 1 Ford early on. Later, the engine blew.
“It was a horrible day for our organization,” said McMurray, who finished 40th – last. “Obviously, the motor completely blew up. Very unfortunate and disappointed, but very proud of our organization. Where our cars started the year to where we are right now, we have made huge progress and we will just go race as hard as we can the next seven races.”
Stewart, a three-time champion who is retiring as a Cup driver after this season, finished 13th. After the early problems to Larson and McMurray, he was essentially racing Dillon for the final spot. Dillon’s eighth-place finish was enough for him to advance. Stewart was happy for what he got out of his No. 14 Chevy, which started 15th.
“I’m pretty excited about our day,” Stewart said. “We were much better than we were (in practice Saturday). We kept making it better all day. That is as good as we had.”
Buescher had the slimmest chance of advancing. He was 16th of 16 after the first two races of the Chase and needed nothing less than a victory Sunday to make an unlikely appearance in the second round. That would have been even more surprising than the spot he took in the first round, which he claimed by winning at Pocono in July. A 23rd-place finish Sunday, added to a 28th in the Chase opener at Chicagoland and 30th at New Hampshire, never gave him a shot.
“It was great to be in the Chase,” said Buescher. “To even be in the running and be participating in it was a really special deal, especially for our first season. These three races never really rolled our way.”
