Dale Earnhardt Jr. cleared to race again after concussion

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye Pause

4:30 Roy Williams upset after win over Davidson

1:36 Sam Jones BBQ: a family tradition

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Excellent Long Distance Adventure

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

1:32 Two dead following shooting at Raleigh hotel

4:30 Who will replace Joel Berry at point for UNC?

2:50 Eric Trump talks guns, debate, at Fuquay-Varina shooting range