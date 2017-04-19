NASCAR & Auto Racing

April 19, 2017 11:27 PM

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife bring him to tears – but all in good fun

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy had a little bit of fun with Snapchat this week, apparently enough to bring her famous husband to tears from laughter.

The NASCAR driver’s wife applied an Easter bunny effect to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, for nine seconds worth of fun.

Earnhardt posted this reply to his wife’s tweet.

He clearly gets a kick out of Amy Earnhardt’s sense of humor, a good sign for the young couple, who married on New Year’s Eve.

Because it’s a reply, you’ll need to go to Amy Earnhardt’s Twitter page to give it a like, a retweet or a comment.

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Veteran surprised to find pilot is Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Veteran surprised to find pilot is Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2:43

Veteran surprised to find pilot is Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes 2:49

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes
Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing after concussion 2:07

Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing after concussion

View More Video

Sports Videos