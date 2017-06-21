Martin Truex Jr. is on pace to set career marks in every major statistical category.
Martin Truex Jr. is on pace to set career marks in every major statistical category. Steve Marcus AP

June 21, 2017 11:57 PM

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: What you need to know

By Matt Crossman

Distance: 110 laps, or 218.9 miles.

Where: Sonoma Raceway, a 1.99-mile, road course in Sonoma, Calif.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Radio: PRN.

Last year’s winner: Tony Stewart.

Also this week: American Ethanol 250, Xfinity series, Iowa Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1. M&M’s 200, Iowa Speedway, Truck series, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Fox Sports 1.

Worth mentioning: Tony Stewart’s thrilling win last year at Sonoma in his last NASCAR Cup race there was the high point of the season. Could Dale Earnhardt Jr. pull off a similar feat in his final race at Sonoma? Doubtful but not impossible. He has not led a lap at the road course since 2004. But his last three finishes there (third , seventh, 11th) are the three best of his career (he has finished 11th three other times).

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: He has led laps in 11 of 15 races, has a series high 11 top-10 finishes and is on pace to set career marks in every major statistical category. His 938 laps led are 195 more than the second best in the series (Kyle Busch, 743).

NOT

A.J. Allmendinger: The road course ace could use a good finish at Sonoma. He has not finished better than 18th since the sixth race of the season. He is 26th in points. In a full season, his career worst is 24th, in 2009.

Matt Crossman

