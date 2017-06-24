NASCAR: At Iowa Speedway, driver William Byron, 19, adds another career ‘first’

Charlotte’s William Byron found a quick way to get over one of the most disappointing losses of his young career.
Byron, a 19-year-old rookie driving for JR Motorsports, won for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday night at Iowa Speedway.
Byron broke through just a week after an agonizingly close defeat to Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin at Michigan.
Saturday night, Byron, grabbed the lead with just over 20 laps left and held off Ryan Sieg to win the American Ethanol E15 250 in Newton, Iowa.
“Last week was just exciting to be that close to a win,” said Byron, who won the Truck race at Iowa in 2016. “It gave us a lot of momentum going into this week.”
Byron, a 2016 graduate of Charlotte Country Day, had won seven times last season in the Truck Series, earning Rookie of the Year honors. But he came up short in his pursuit of the Truck championship.
This season, Byron moved up to the Xfinity Series, NASCAR’s second-tier of racing, one notch below the Cup Series. Byron also moved back home after starting his freshman year living on campus at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. He’s still enrolled at Liberty, but taking his classes online.
With NASCAR’s Cup Series race Sunday at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, there were no Cup Series regulars in Saturday’s field.
Tyler Reddick finished third Saturday, followed by Ross Chastain and Dakoda Armstrong.
Sieg, also in search of his first win, was on Byron’s tail on the final restart and nearly overtook him.
But this time Byron, who led 78 laps in JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet, was the driver with just enough to hang on.
“I gave him all I could give,” Sieg said. “He was just a little stronger, a little faster. I did all I could do.”
For Byron, the victory was quick redemption after Hamlin beat him by 0.012 seconds.,
“To get second last week kind of hurt because we were that close. But I feel like it gave us extra motivation,” Byron said.
Christopher Bell led 152 laps in just his second career start in the series before a late wreck relegated him to 16th. He led a race-high 99 laps in the Truck Series race Friday night, also at Iowa Speedway.
