NASCAR Coke Zero 400 at Daytona: What you need to know about Saturday’s race

Distance: 160 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile, superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
TV: NBC.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.
Also this week: Firecracker 250, Xfinity Series, Daytona, 7:30 p.m., Friday, NBCSN.
Worth mentioning: Keep an eye on Jamie McMurray this weekend. He has two career wins at Daytona, but his average finish of 23.7 is his worst at any track by 3.3 spots. … 11 drivers have won at least one race this season. How high could that number go? Seven drivers who are winless have at least five career wins.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kevin Harvick: His win in Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma testified not only to his driving skills but to the incredible work done at Stewart-Haas Racing to make the transition from Chevrolets to Fords at the start of this season relatively seamless. He is 5th in points (with wins factored in) and has led laps in nine of 16 laps.
NOT
Ty Dillon: In 34 races across this and three other seasons, he has yet to score a top-10 finish. His best finish this season (and for his career) was 13th at Talladega.
Matt Crossman
