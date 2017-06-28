Jamie McMurray has two career wins at Daytona, but his average finish of 23.7 is his worst at any track by 3.3 spots.
Jamie McMurray has two career wins at Daytona, but his average finish of 23.7 is his worst at any track by 3.3 spots. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jamie McMurray has two career wins at Daytona, but his average finish of 23.7 is his worst at any track by 3.3 spots. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR & Auto Racing

June 28, 2017 9:27 PM

NASCAR Coke Zero 400 at Daytona: What you need to know about Saturday’s race

By Matt Crossman

Correspondent

Distance: 160 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile, superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV: NBC.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.

Also this week: Firecracker 250, Xfinity Series, Daytona, 7:30 p.m., Friday, NBCSN.

Worth mentioning: Keep an eye on Jamie McMurray this weekend. He has two career wins at Daytona, but his average finish of 23.7 is his worst at any track by 3.3 spots. … 11 drivers have won at least one race this season. How high could that number go? Seven drivers who are winless have at least five career wins.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Kevin Harvick: His win in Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma testified not only to his driving skills but to the incredible work done at Stewart-Haas Racing to make the transition from Chevrolets to Fords at the start of this season relatively seamless. He is 5th in points (with wins factored in) and has led laps in nine of 16 laps.

NOT

Ty Dillon: In 34 races across this and three other seasons, he has yet to score a top-10 finish. His best finish this season (and for his career) was 13th at Talladega.

Matt Crossman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like 0:40

Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 1:21

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season
Veteran surprised to find pilot is Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2:43

Veteran surprised to find pilot is Dale Earnhardt Jr.

View More Video

Sports Videos