Here’s one way Friday’s pole keeps Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s options open at Daytona

Ride with Matt Bell in his Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R race car

North Carolina-based professional race car driver Matt Bell stopped by the News & Observer to tell us about his Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R and the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Aug. 25-27 at Virginia International Raceway. The headlining race, the Michelin GT Challenge, will last nearly three hours, and drivers will reach top speeds of 190 miles per hour in some of the most technologically advanced GT cars available today.