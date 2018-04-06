A Kevin Harvick comment still gnaws at Dale Earnhardt Jr. He explained why.

As in any competitive endeavor, the drive to win sometimes leads to hard feelings among rivals.

On "The Dan Patrick Show" this week, NBC racing analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. downplayed the possibility that any disputes from his days as a NASCAR Cup Series driver — he retired in November — still lingered ... with one exception. One driver's comments about Earnhardt's role as NASCAR's most popular and well-known driver and its effect on the sport still get to him.

That other driver is Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion who's won half of the top series' six races in 2018.





Just last August, Harvick said that Earnhardt's failure to win a Cup championship or at least more races stunted the growth of NASCAR'S fan base. During Earnhardt's career, Jimmie Johnson won seven Cup championships but never the title of "Most Popular Driver." That fan-voted award instead went to Earnhardt for 15 straight years.

In other sports, Harvick said that championships, success and popularity go together and that benefits the sport.

"I believe that Dale Jr. has had a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR because he’s got these legions of fans and this huge outreach of being able to reach these places that none of us have the possibility to reach," Harvick said then. "But he’s won nine races in 10 years at Hendrick Motorsports and hasn’t been able to reach outside of that. "

Earnhardt later said that though he held "an incredible amount of respect for him," Harvick's comments were "hurtful."

Turns out, they still are.

'A PERSONAL DIG'

Patrick, the former ESPN personality, asked Earnhardt if there were any lingering feuds from his days as a driver.

"Not a feud ... that thing that Harvick said about me ... that stuff will stick for a really long time. That bothered me pretty bad. "

Earnhardt also said that he never confronted Harvick about the comments. And his explanation might mean that no reconciliation is in sight.

"I think that he was at that point intentionally trying to dig at me. ... Getting him to explain it wouldn't have made me feel any better because I know it was a personal dig."

Kevin Harvick has won three races – consecutive victories at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix – in the 2018 season. Rick Scuteri AP Photo

Would he throw a punch at Harvick is he could?

"Harvick ... he's got a wrestling background. You have to think about your opponent," Earnhardt joked. But he went on to say that a fight is "not what you want to do and it's always something you'll regret, but (when) you get pushed to a certain point that becomes an option for anybody."

Earnhardt finished his Cup career, which included 16 full seasons — concussions cost him two races in 2012 and half the 2016 schedule — with 26 wins. He finished third in the final Cup standings in 2003, with seven seasons in the top 10.

Harvick, in his 18th Cup season, has 40 wins to date. He ended 13 seasons ranked 10th or higher in the standings.

"Everybody's been booed if they played any kind of sport ... I'm sure Kyle Busch fans probably booed me a lot. Me and him were kind of archrivals at one point."





"Everybody's been booed if they played any kind of sport ... I'm sure Kyle Busch fans probably booed me a lot. Me and him were kind of archrivals at one point."