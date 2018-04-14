NASCAR has moved the start of the Bristol race back. It might not matter anyway.

One can't get more certain than 100 percent.

That's what website Weather Underground is calling the chance of rain Sunday in Bristol, Tennessee, where NASCAR hopes to hold this week's Cup Series race, the Food City 500.

Saturday, NASCAR moved the start of the race back an hour to 1 p.m. Sunday.

But with the rain expected to start as early as 9 a.m. Sunday and continue all day, a postponement to Monday seems likely. (So, If you haven't done your taxes yet, Sunday might be a good day. Tuesday is the deadline this year.)

The chance of rain in Monday's forecast is much less, giving NASCAR a better chance of getting the race finished, according to the Weather Underground website.

Kyle Busch won the pole for the race in Friday's qualifying. Busch edged out his brother Kurt Busch, who will start next to him on the front row, by 0.002 seconds.





Food City 500 Lineup

After Friday qualifying; race Sunday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Lap length: .533 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 128.822 mph.

2. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 128.804.

3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 128.262.

4. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 128.253.

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 128.185.

6. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 128.048.

7. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 127.980.

8. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 127.835.

9. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 127.673.

10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 127.571.

11. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 127.470.

12. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 126.628.

13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 127.317.

14. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 127.191.

15. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 127.115.

16. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 127.031.

17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 126.972.

18. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 126.771.

19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 126.704.

20. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 126.420.

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 126.395.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 126.270.

23. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 126.204.

24. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 125.535.

25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125.773.

26. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 125.765.

27. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 125.248.

28. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 124.938.

29. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 124.922.

30. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 124.735.

31. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 124.517.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 123.978.

33. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 123.802.

34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 121.790.

35. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 121.389.

36. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 121.366.

37. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 118.058.

38. (66) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 114.658.

39. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.