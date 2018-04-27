'I just kept my eyes closed': NASCAR driver describes wreck that sent him airborne

What does a NASCAR driver do when his car blows a tire and goes out of control, tumbling over and over on the track?
"I just kept my eyes closed, I'm not going to lie," said driver Jamie McMurray in an interview published on NASCAR.com, referring to how he reacted to going airborne during the final practice at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday.
McMurray was tooling along at more than 200 mph when he said his left rear tire blew and his No. 1 Chevrolet went airborne. Its upside-down top hit and hurled over the top of driver Ryan Newman's No. 31 car.
McMurray's DC Solar Camaro ZL1 landed upright against the catch fence after the multi-car wreck. McMurray was OK and got himself out of the car.
"It's crazy how quiet the car gets," McMurray said on the NASCAR.com video clip. "I've been racing forever, and I've never done the roll like that before. I just kept my eyes closed, I'm not going to lie, because I really didn't want to see what was going to happen. I opened my eyes a couple of times, but you can't tell what's up, and you can't really tell where to brace yourself.
"And in my mind I just said I hope it lands upright so I can get out. That's a huge fear as a driver, to have the car land upside down and be on fire ... I was just thankful it landed right-side up."
Fans on social media were amazed at the spectacular crash and happy that McMurray came out unscathed.
Fans credited NASCAR safety improvements for no drivers being hurt during the wreck.
"Thank God NASCAR has made these cars safer," Ismael Diaz wrote.
Others even added a little humor, playing off McMurray's primary sponsor, McDonald's.
"McPancaked," one fan joked.
