Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first book hits bestseller list – and it's how many months away?

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first book is still six months from being published, but it’s already cracked a bestseller list.
Less than 24 hours after Earnhardt announced his “Racing to the Finish: My Story” this week, the book reached No. 7 on Amazon’s Best-Selling New & Future Releases list, said Mike Davis, Earnhardt’s managing director of brand and digital media.
In announcing his plans for the book on Wednesday, Earnhardt said it will focus on his struggle with concussions, which contributed to his decision to retire from NASCAR in November.
Earnhardt missed half of the 2016 season because of concussions. In his final season, he often mentioned that head injuries were one of the reasons he was stepping away from the sport.
His wife, Amy, tweeted how proud she was of him for sharing his story.
"This was a complicated journey, representing fear, strength, struggle & determination ... And luckily a very happy ending," Amy Earnhardt said.
