Tuesday, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace moved a step closer to realizing his potential

In came Bubba Wallace, in his finely pressed button-down, his freshly trimmed beard wrapping around that signature smile.
Oh man, that smile. It's part of the reason Wallace, a rookie in NASCAR's Cup Series, has become so endeared by so many so quickly. Yes, he is the first African-American full-time driver since the 1970's, but that's not why fans at the NASCAR Hall of Fame flocked to the fringes of his press conference Tuesday morning. It was for the quips, the jokes, and of course, that earnest smile.
As for that press conference? It was to announce Wallace's newest partner (or really, Richard Petty Motorsports'), World Wide Technology. WWT will adorn Wallace's No. 43 car — previously driven by Petty, "The King" himself — for six races this season, on a "tryout" basis, as Wallace put it.
Here's what all that means: Wallace, even with his unique backstory and bubbly personality, has had struggles climbing the NASCAR ranks not because of any lack of talent or want-to on his part, but rather because he hasn't had reliable sponsors. That's something that has plagued him ever since he got his start in NASCAR in 2012. Even last season, he struggled to find sponsorship to run in any series consistently.
Run a few races, then sit a few. No sponsor, no money to build the car, no car, no Bubba at the track. That simple.
But that struggle is why Tuesday's announcement was so notable. And for Wallace, personal.
"I try to do everything in the most positive way and just be myself," Wallace said, "and sometimes I overstep the boundaries. And you wonder why sponsorship doesn't come about? And you start to question, when I overstepped the boundary that one time, was that what set it back?
"So it's been frustrating, but all and all it happens for a reason."
A potential standout
For someone so young, Wallace's maturity stands out as clearly as his potential on the race track. He's 22nd in the points standings, and his path to the playoffs doesn't look great, but the flashes are there. His first race this season, the Daytona 500? He survived all the carnage and salvaged an incredible second-place finish, after which he broke down with his mother in the media center. Then he ended up eighth at Texas before leading laps at both Bristol and Talladega. The end results haven't been there in large part yet, but Wallace has shown in moments that he has the talent needed to become a top-tier driver.
All he needs is some support ... and some seasoning.
"We're still learning him and he's a rookie, he's still learning us also," Petty said Tuesday. "If we don't make a mistake and he don't make a mistake, we can finish pretty good."
The trick is doing so more often, something Wallace can't do if he's not in a car. WWT will sponsor him for six races this year and for an unspecified number next season, which is in addition to the 13 races he already had sponsors for this year. That leaves 17 unaccounted for, as of now. But still, Wallace isn't complaining. Rather he's celebrating.
"We're in a lot better spot (sponsorship-wise) from when the season started to where we're at right now ... so it's good to see that," Wallace said. "And we still have 26 to go, so put another 10 in and we could be having another conversation (like this one)."
A favorite up next
Next up on the Cup Series schedule is Dover, a track Wallace called his favorite on Tuesday. In six trips to Dover in the Xfinity Series, Wallace has two poles, one second-place finish, and an average finish of 10.2. The Cup level is more intense than what Wallace is used to, but he's hoping that same fortune will carry over.
As Tuesday's press conference wound down, Wallace and Petty unveiled the No. 43 car with its WWT logo on the hood. It was the classic light blue color, with touches of red and darker blue for WWT. Wallace and the King posed for some photos, then walked over to the driver's side window and started inspecting the area around Wallace's name.
It looks good, Petty said under his breath, gesturing to the car.
"Yeah," Wallace agreed, running his hand over his name. "We've gotta get it some checkered stickers, though.
"Gotta get in winner's circle."
