Feeling holiday cheer, Wolves turn it on in fourth quarter, pull away from Lakers

Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers

Rochelle Benton and her son, Landon are the only parent-child player combo within Charlotte's Rollin' Hornets wheelchair basketball organization. Landon has been active on various youth teams since age 6, while Rochelle joined the co-ed adult team three years ago and recently helped launch the Rollin' Hornets' first all-women's team. Both were born with tibial dysplasia, a congenital birth defect that led to both of them having their legs amputated above the knee when they were about a year and a half old.