Durham basketball team honors slain teammate by retiring jersey

No one at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Durham wants to forget the impact slayed teen Torry Trueluck had on the facility and the traveling basketball team.

So the coaches and players decided to permanently honor Trueluck, 16, who was killed on Nov. 15 on the corner of Elizabeth and Liberty streets in Durham.

On Tuesday night teammates and coaches retired his Durham Bullz All-Starz No. 1 jersey in the facility's gym.

"We just wanted to make sure that Torry is not forgotten," Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club athletic director and coach Joshua Dorsett said. "We also wanted his mother and grandmother to know he won't be forgotten."

Dorsett had other reasons for the ceremony.

"We want to keep kids motivated to do the right thing," he said. "I told the kids (on the team), 'Next time, let's have one because you made it.' "

As a sophomore in high school Trueluck was the youngest member of the 17-and-under team. He was a 6-1 wing player who probably would've been recruited to play in college, Dorsett said.

"He was a good athlete, a real high-energy player, really popular," Dorsett said. "Torry was a big part of the team."

Dorsett said that Trueluck started coming to the Boys & Girls Club when he was 5.





"The Boys and Girls Club was an outlet for him," Dorsett said. "He had issues like most kids, but when he came here, he could play ball and be himself."

As a sixth-grader in 2014, Trueluck was part of an All-Starz team that won a 300-team National Basketball Travel Association tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“We made good decisions,” Trueluck, then 12, said. “We are coached to communicate on the court.”

Trueluck truly loved basketball.





“That was his heart,” Trueluck's mother Arvestella Trueluck told the Durham Herald-Sun in November. “He has been into basketball since he was 2.”