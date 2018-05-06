Frank Isola: David Fizdale hiring could spark another round of Knicks-Heat hate

David Fizdale and Erik Spoelstra have a long history dating back to Fizdale's days as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat and that bond was cemented by two NBA championships and four trips to the NBA Finals. They will always share that connection.
The respect is mutual, the friendship genuine. It's not unlike what a former Knicks head coach once had with a former head coach of the Miami Heat two decades ago. Jeff Van Gundy and Pat Riley also went through battles together in the early '90s as they resurrected the Knicks franchise. Along the way Van Gundy was learning from the master.
And eventually it was time to for teacher and pupil to battle against each other and, well, let's just say that relationship changed a little.
"If you meet in the playoffs enough you'll get sideways," Van Gundy said on Saturday. "It's a natural phenomenon."
Van Gundy is referring to the newest Knicks head coach Fizdale and Fizdale's one-time mentor Spoelstra. They are part of the impressive Riley coaching tree as well. Spoelstra succeeded Riley on Miami's bench and worked alongside Fizdale from 2008 until 2016.
No one has been a bigger advocate for Fizdale than Spoelstra, who now gets to coach against his friend in the same conference and perhaps one day in the NBA Playoffs. Now that would be something.
At the height of the cold war between the Heat and Knicks – 1997 until 2000 – Riley and Van Gundy weren't on speaking terms. What made things even more awkward is that Van Gundy's brother, Stan, was Riley's top assistant. The two brothers stopped talking during the playoffs after the infamous Game 5 fight in 1997 that started with Miami's P.J. Brown flipping Charlie Ward.
"We were on the phone the next day and we were seeing things differently," Van Gundy said. "I don't remember who slammed the phone down first. But that was it."
For four straight seasons the Knicks and Heat met in the playoffs and all four times the series went the distance. In all there would be 24 playoff games – they twice met in the best-of-five first round – and each contest was more competitive and nasty than the last.
The '97 Knicks won 57 games during the regular season and were on the verge of meeting Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals. They were up 3-1 on the Heat only to lose Game 5, lose their cool during the Brown-Ward fight, lose key players to suspension and eventually lost the series in seven games.
The following season, Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson squared off in the closing seconds of Game 4 with Van Gundy memorably holding onto Mourning's leg for dear life. The following day, Riley criticized Van Gundy's behavior. But Riley had bigger problems. Mourning and Johnson were suspended for the series finale. The Knicks, also playing without an injured Patrick Ewing, won on Miami's home floor.
The following season was Allan Houston's memorable Game 5 shot that started the Knicks run to the NBA Finals. And finally in 2000 the Knicks rallied to beat Miami in Game 7 with Houston on one leg and Ewing delivering the game winning basket.
"The rivalry evolved from mutual hatred to mutual respect," Van Gundy said.
That was apparent in 1999 after the eighth-seeded Knicks upset the top seed. The Houston shot began with an inbounds pass from Charlie Ward and ended with the ball hitting rim, backboard and rim before falling in. The Knicks traveled to Atlanta that night to prepare for their second-round series and prior to Game 1 Van Gundy received a letter from Riley. It was addressed to "coach" Van Gundy. And in the letter, Riley complimented Van Gundy for being prepared to improvise and call a play in that frantic moment without the benefit of a timeout.
Riley, forever the fierce competitor, was gracious in defeat. It was also an important coaching moment for Van Gundy. Riley was a bitter rival but he was also his mentor. To receive that type of praise meant a lot to him.
"It wasn't any one of thing that made it a rivalry," Van Gundy said. "It was four straight years of meeting in the playoffs and always playing the final game of the series. It's being bitterly disappointed the one year because we felt we had a great team. But the relationships and the altercations combined to make it a very intense environment."
Since Van Gundy's departure in 2001, the Knicks have won one playoff series. During that same span the Heat have won three championships. Fizdale, who will be introduced as the Knicks head coach this week, has his work cut out for him.
And maybe he and Spoelstra can get the Knicks and Heat back to being bitter rivals again. It would be good for the NBA and obviously great for New York.
The collateral damage is that it may put a strain on Fizdale's relationship with Spoelstra. But look at it this way; if they're no longer on speaking terms that means playoff basketball has returned to Madison Square Garden.
