Charlotte Hornets preseason a bit different because of Swarm start-up

0:56 Jeremy Lin On Hornets' Confidence Pause

1:20 Hornets player Jeremy Lin gives advice on what to do if you're bullied at school

4:46 Kaia Kater at IBMA's Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity

0:53 Uma and Giri Peters wow the crowd at IBMA's Shout and Shine Celebration of Diversity

1:59 Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it in the nude - Election Rewind

3:51 Kansas builds $12 million luxury dorm for basketball players

1:18 Wake Forest pastor gains fame as Steve Harvey lookalike

0:34 Duke quarterback says Notre Dame win was 'total team fight'

1:00 Attorney: 'We have facts that support what happened that night was consensual'

10:11 UNC football player Allen Artis says he did not rape or drug his accuser