Charlotte Hornets preseason a bit different because of Swarm start-up

This Charlotte Hornets training camp will be a little different than the previous three run by coach Steve Clifford because of the Greensboro Swarm.
The Swarm is the NBA Development League team the Hornets will own and operate. The franchise is picking up on a trend around the NBA for each franchise to control a D-League team and, usually, operate it nearby to maximize young players’ ability to work with both teams.
In the past, Clifford has cut players who won’t make the Hornets right after the last exhibition so that he can maximize the last few days of practice for the 15 players who will make final cut. This time the plan is to keep what NBA teams typically call “spares” – the three or four players who won’t make the Hornets, but figure to be prime candidates to play for the Swarm.
The players who might fit in that category: Virginia center Mike Tobey, Maryland guard Rasheed Sulaimon, Washington guard Andrew Andrews and Kansas forward Perry Ellis. All four of them could end up in Greensboro, playing games for the Swarm, who will use the Hornets’ offensive and defensive sets under coach Noel Gillespie.
Gillespie is part of Hornets camp this week, both to further familiarize himself with Clifford’s systems and to work with the players.
Two players who might fit in another category are forward Christian Wood and guard Aaron Harrison. Harrison made the Hornets’ roster last season as an undrafted free agent. Wood got a partial guarantee on a two-season contract and spent part of last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
If either or both Harrison and Wood makes the Hornets’ 15-man roster, part of their season would likely be spent as members of the Swarm.
