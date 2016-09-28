New Charlotte Hornet Marco Belinelli reflects on time with the San Antonio Spurs

It’s no secret part of the reason the Charlotte Hornets were receptive to trading for Marco Belinelli was his time with the San Antonio Spurs. Beyond the obvious titles, what makes the Spurs the gold standard in the NBA?
“I’m never going to forget that time in my career. I improved and I became better as a person in San Antonio,” Belinelli said of his two seasons with the Spurs.
“Pop (coach Gregg Popovich) is unbelievable and for sure I can say (there were) so many examples to me: Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker. They so can make you a better basketball player and a better person.”
