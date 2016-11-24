Hornets Gameday: at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Knicks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
24.7
4.2
G D. Rose
15.6
4
G N. Batum
14.1
6.5
G C. Lee
9.2
3
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.8
8.3
F C. Anthony
22.9
5.6
F M. Williams
10
6.5
F K. Porzingis
20.2
7.2
C R. Hibbert
5.9
3.1
C K. O’Quinn
4.7
3.2
Matchup to Watch
Kristaps Porzingis vs. Marvin Williams: The 7-foot-3 Porzingis is becoming a dominant NBA player this season. He’s a big who can also beat you from the 3-point line. He scored 31 points in Tuesday’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers, making 3-of-8 3-pointers.
Observations
▪ The Knicks have been on a roll, winning four of five overall and five in a row at Madison Square Garden. They often go “small” this season, with Porzingis at center and 6-8 Carmelo Anthony at power forward.
▪ The Knicks became Bulls East over the offseason, acquiring point guard Derrick Rose in trade and signing Joakim Noah as a free agent. It was a risky strategy, considering Rose’s and Noah’s recent injury history.
Tap-ins
▪ Former Phoenix Suns coach Jeff Hornacek was hired by the Knicks over the summer. Hornacek was 5-4-1 in coaching matchups with the Hornets.
▪ The Knicks have lost their past two to the Hornets.
Did you know?
Hornets associate head coach Patrick Ewing is still the Knicks’ career leader in points, games played, rebounds, blocks, steals and minutes.
Rick Bonnell
