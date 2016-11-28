Charlotte Hornets

November 28, 2016 7:30 PM

Hornets Gameday versus Detroit Pistons

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Pistons

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

G K. Walker

24.5

4.3

G I. Smith

9.9

2.8

G N. Batum

14.3

6.7

G K. Caldwell-Pope

14.4

2.9

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9

7.5

F T. Harris

16.2

4.6

F F. Kaminsky

12.1

4.6

F M. Morris

13.8

3.9

C C. Zeller

11.9

5.3

C A. Drummond

14.9

13.8

Matchup to Watch

Andre Drummond vs. Cody Zeller: Drummond is among the most physically imposing centers in the league, a virtual automatic double-double.

Observations

▪  The Pistons have lost their past three games in Charlotte.

▪  Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy’s winning percentage (59.9 percent) is fourth-best among active NBA coaches with at least 500 games coached.

Tap-ins

▪  This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Hornets, who played in Memphis Monday. The Pistons were off Monday.

▪  Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson is out with a left knee injury. Ish Smith, who played at Wake Forest, is the fill-starter at point.

Did you know?

Drummond has the most double-doubles in the NBA since the start of the 2014-15 season, with 125.

Rick Bonnell

Charlotte Hornets

