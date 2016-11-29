Not exactly home-sweet-home this season for the Charlotte Hornets

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount Pause

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for "The Gift of the Holidays"

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'