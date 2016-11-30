Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup

Check out Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's ambidextrous dribbling warmup before a game against the Bobcats in Charlotte.
Jeff Siner jsiner@newsobserver.com

ACC

Dexter Lawrence is voted ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year

VIDEO: Clemson's Dexter Lawrence, a Wake Forest High School graduate, was voted the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association. Lawrence has recorded 7.5 tackles for a loss and five quarterback sacks this season. Photo by Gerry Melendez/The State

Local

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, emergency officials said a wildfire had set 30 structures ablaze, including a 16-story hotel, and was at the edge of the Dollywood theme park. Mandatory evacuations were underway for areas in and around Gatlinburg, including the south part of Pigeon Forge, where Dolly Parton's theme park is, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener said in a news release Monday night.

National Politics

Kellyanne Conway serenaded by Naked Cowboys at Trump Tower

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway met two street performers dubbed "Naked Cowboys" that were in the lobby at Trump Tower. They sang to her, praising Trump's plans for the country, including building a wall, repeating "sounds like a good idea to me." Trump has been in his penthouse apartment all day, meeting with potential administration hires.

Sports Videos