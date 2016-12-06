Hornets Gameday: vs. Detroit Pistons

7 p,m,, Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pistons
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
22.8
3.6
G R. Jackson
18
1
G N. Batum
13.4
6.1
G K. Caldwell-Pope
15
3.6
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.9
6.9
F M. Morris
14.3
4
F F. Kaminsky
11.4
6.1
F T. Harris
16.8
4.8
C C. Zeller
10.5
6.1
C A. Drummond
14.1
13
Matchup to Watch
Tobias Harris vs. Frank Kaminsky: Harris scored 24 points in the Pistons’ recent win in Charlotte. As a hybrid small/power forward he’s a tough cover for Kaminsky.
Observations
▪ Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson recently returned to the active roster after missing more than a month of games with a left knee injury.
▪ With Jackson back, former Wake Forest star Ish Smith (Central Cabarrus High) becomes the Pistons’ backup point guard.
Tap-ins
▪ Pistsons center Andre Drummond was ejected from the previous Hornets-Pistons game for throwing an elbow at the back of Roy Hibbert’s head.
▪ Pistons forward and former North Carolina player Reggie Bullock is out with a left knee meniscus tear.
Did you know?
Drummond is tied with Sacramnto Kings center DeMarcus Cousins for most games of 20+ points/20+ rebounds since the 2012-13 season. Each has 10 of those games.
Rick Bonnell
Comments