Victory over Detroit Pistons makes Charlotte Hornets .500-plus at home

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford was troubled over his team’s inability to play as well at home as it does on the road.
Wednesday’s 87-77 victory over the Detroit Pistons wasn’t pretty, but it did raise the Hornets’ record at Spectrum Center above .500. They are 7-6 at home with this win.
Point guard Kemba Walker scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. to secure this victory. Walker also took a charge in the game’s last two minutes from Detroit forward Tobias Harris.
Nic Batum added a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hornets.
The Pistons got 26 points and 20 rebounds from center Andre Drummond.
Three who mattered
Andre Drummond: The Pistons center had reached a double-double in points and rebounds in his first 14 minutes on court.
Marvin Williams: On his first night back from a hyperextended knee, he made five of his first 10 shots.
Kemba Walker: He has scored at least 17 points in every game this season.
Observations
▪ The Hornets got power forward Marvin Williams back from a six-game absence, due to a hyperextended left knee sustained in a road loss to the New York Knicks. He started Wednesday.
▪ The first time the Hornets and Pistons played this season, a Charlotte loss, the Hornets were playing their fourth game in five nights. This time, the Hornets were off Tuesday, while the Pistons beat the Chicago Bulls at home.
▪ The Hornets are tied with the Toronto Raptors for best road record in the Eastern Conference at 6-3. However, the Hornets entered Wednesday with just a 6-6 record at Spectrum Center, which concerns coach Steve Clifford.
▪ Williams’ return moved Frank Kaminsky back to the second unit. In six starts Kaminsky averaged 9.3 points and shot 35 percent from the field.
▪ Point guard Ish Smith, who played at Wake Forest and Central Cabarrus High, has found a home with the Pistons after bouncing around the NBA the past few seasons. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said he loves how adaptive Smith is, and thinks that’s in part due to playing in so many different NBA systems.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets sent Aaron Harrison and Christian Wood on another Development League assignment with the Greensboro Swarm. They will likely be in Greensboro until next Wednesday, with the Swarm having three home games in that span.
▪ Neither team reached 40 points in the first half. That was just the fourth time this NBA season that has happened.
▪ Between the victory in Dallas and the first half against the Pistons, the Hornets made six of 32 shots from 3-point range.
Report card
C- OFFENSE: They shot just 27 percent from the field in the first half.
B DEFENSE: The Pistons had scored just 60 points with less than nine minutes left in this game, but that wasn’t all about the Hornets’ defense.
B+ COACHING: It’s never fun coaching against your mentor. For Steve Clifford, that is Stan Van Gundy.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
Comments