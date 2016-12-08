Hornets Gameday: versus the Orlando Magic

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Magic
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.6
4
G D. Augustin
9.3
1.3
G N. Batum
13.5
7.3
G E. Fournier
16.9
3
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
10
7.2
F A. Gordon
9.8
4.5
F M. Williams
9.9
6.1
F S. Ibaka
14.5
6.6
C C. Zeller
10.6
5.8
C B. Biyombo
5.5
8.5
Matchup to Watch
Cody Zeller vs. Bismack Biyombo: Biyombo had a big postseason with the Toronto Raptors last season, which led to a lucrative free-agent contract with the Magic.
Observations
▪ The Hornets are the only team in the Southeast Division with a winning record.
▪ With Biyombo and Augustin starting, the Magic is somewhat Bobcats-South.
Tap-ins
▪ In a rarity this season, the Hornets enter this game with no injuries.
▪ This is the start of a rough run for the Hornets: Six games in nine nights with this being the only home game.
Did you know?
Dwight Howard is the Magic’s career leader in games of 10 or more rebounds with 486.
Rick Bonnell
