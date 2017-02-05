With realistic expectations, Miles Plumlee did fine in his Charlotte Hornets debut

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston Pause

1:29 Coach K returns to the bench and speaks about the emotions he felt after victory against Pittsburgh

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally

6:02 GOP's Woodhouse on Raleigh protest against Trump's policies

2:09 NC State's Henderson: Little things hurt us down the stretch

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency