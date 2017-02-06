Hornets’ Frank Kaminsky: Better preparation key to his improving defense, passing

New Hornet Miles Plumlee

UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial - The Entire Journey

Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

0:40