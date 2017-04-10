Hornets Gameday: Season finale at Atlanta Hawks features potential history

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Philips Arena
TV: Fox Sports Southeast. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Hawks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.0
F, E. Ilyasova
10.2
5.9
F, M. Williams
11.3
6.6
F, P. Millsap
18.2
7.7
C, C. Zeller
10.4
6.6
C, D. Howard
13.5
12.7
G, N. Batum
15.4
6.3
G, T. Hardaway Jr.
14.5
2.8
G, K. Walker
23.2
5.5 apg
G, D. Schroder
18.0
6.3 apg
Matchup to Watch
Cody Zeller vs. Dwight Howard: Zeller will be faced with the stiff task of trying to limit Howard on the boards.
Observations
▪ Nic Batum has recorded 1,153 points, 475 rebounds, 443 assists and 191 turnovers this season. If he reaches 450 assists and stays below 200 turnovers, he’ll become just the fourth player in NBA history to total over 1,000 points, 450 rebounds, 450 assists and fewer than 200 turnovers.
▪ Millsap made his first start on Sunday afternoon against the Cavaliers since returning from left knee synovitis that held him out for eight games.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets are 10-5 against Southeastern Division teams, which is the best mark among teams in the division.
▪ Charlotte entered Monday averaging 11.5 turnovers, the fewest in the NBA this season and the third-fewest in league history.
Did you know?
Howard is shooting 63 percent from the field this season. Mike Glenn holds the Hawks’ single-season record having shot 58.8 percent during the 1984-85 campaign.
Pat James
Comments