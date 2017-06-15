Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and his wife Ayesha wave at fans during a parade and rally Thursday in Oakland, Calif., celebrating the team’s 2017 NBA championship.
Charlotte Hornets

Family tattoo night: See how the Currys celebrated the Warriors’ 2017 NBA title

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

June 15, 2017 8:01 PM

The Curry family celebrated the latest Golden State Warriors world championship this week with a “house call” from a Bay Area tattoo artist.

At least four members of the Curry family got new tattoos from Nino Lapid, according to TMZ.

@zappyzip posted several photos Wednesday on Instagram, including Warriors star Stephen Curry, brother Seth Curry and his dad, former Charlotte Hornets star Dell Curry.

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha, chose some body art, according to TMZ. Curry’s sister Sydel Curry and his mother, Sonya Curry were also at Stephen Curry’s home that night, though there was no word if they got tattoos.

Warriors Parade Basketball (3)
Stephen and Ayesha Curry, seen above at Thursday’s parade, reportedly have matching tattoos with a Hebrew phrase that means “Love never fails.”
Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

The Mercury News reported that Curry’s teammate, Andre Iguodala, also got a tattoo that night.

In the first Instagram photo, two-time NBA MVP and former Davidson star Stephen Curry can be seen looking down while Lapid works on the art on his arm.

Next, brother Seth Curry, a former Duke star currently with the Dallas Mavericks, proudly showed off his tattoo – three Hebrew letters that when read aloud would sound like “Curry” – on his right arm.

The family has at least one family member, Sonya Curry, who has studied Hebrew for at least four years, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry reportedly have matching tattoos with a Hebrew phrase that means “Love never fails.” The verse comes from First Corinthians 13:8.

 

Seth Curry @zebratattoos #zapbyzip

A post shared by Yup! Its me, Niño (@zappyzip) on

Dell Curry’s tattoo reads “BoYaNek,” also included in the hashtag. The meaning of “BoYaNek” is unknown.

 

I gave him his first tattoo... at the end of the night, i gave hime his second... #boyanek

A post shared by Yup! Its me, Niño (@zappyzip) on

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

