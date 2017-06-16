NBA mock draft: With the 11th pick, the Charlotte Hornets select ...

More Videos 0:25 NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house Pause 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:11 NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:57 Duke QB Daniel Jones on Blue Devils' win over Baylor 1:50 Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Breaking down who the Hornets might take in the NBA Draft Hornets reporter Rick Bonnell breaks down what the Charotte Hornets need, and who they might take in the 2017 NBA draft. Hornets reporter Rick Bonnell breaks down what the Charotte Hornets need, and who they might take in the 2017 NBA draft. Eric Garland McClatchy

