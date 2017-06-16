NBA mock draft: With the 11th pick, the Charlotte Hornets select ...

Point guard has become the hardest position to fill in the NBA, and this is a gusher of a point guard draft, at least at the top.
The top three picks might all be point guards, and five of the top 10. The Charlotte Hornets pick 11th overall in the June 22 draft, to be held in New York. The Hornets need depth behind Kemba Walker at the point, and if one of those five players slips beyond No. 10, he’d have to be a serious consideration for the local team.
In all likelihood, the Charlotte Hornets will sit and wait next Thursday night, to see what falls into their grasp.
Point guard has always been a key position in basketball, as quarterback is in football. But having an elite point guard grew in value when the NBA passed a rule in 2004, banning defenders from hand-checking the opposing ballhandler. That set free dribble-drivers, such as Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry, to shred defenses and set up spot-up jump shooters.
These five point guards span from the familiar (N.C. State’s Dennis Smith) to the foreign (Frank Ntilikina of the French league). The chance of any of these playmakers slipping to No. 11 appears dicey.
If that’s the case, the Hornets will have to weigh other options – a combo guard such as Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell, a wing scorer such as Duke’s Luke Kennard or North Carolina’s Justin Jackson, or perhaps another big man, such as Gonzaga’s Zach Collins or Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo.
The Hornets sidestepped this process a year ago, trading the No. 22 pick (Syracuse’s Malachi Richardson) for veteran Marco Belinelli. With such a high pick this time around, it seems unlikely the Hornets would similarly trade out of the first round.
Mocking the first round of the NBA draft:
1. Boston (from Brooklyn)
Markelle Fultz
College: Washington.
Ht.: 6-4. Wt.: 195
Pos.: Point guard.
Comment: What a luxury for the Celtics, who won the Eastern Conference regular season. Fultz would be a contrast to undersized, but explosive, Boston guard Isaiah Thomas.
2. L.A. Lakers
Lonzo Ball
College: UCLA.
Ht.: 6-6. Wt.: 190.
Pos.: Point guard.
Comment: He has a beautiful feel for the angles of the game, plus size at the point, which Magic Johnson should like. A Southern California star for a Lakers fan base that loves Showtime.
3. Philadelphia (from Sacramento)
De’Aaron Fox
College: Kentucky.
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 170.
Pos.: Point guard.
Comment: The Sixers have collected a lot of talent, but they still haven’t nailed down the point guard spot. Ben Simmons may or may not be a fit there. Fox is a terrific competitor.
4. Phoenix
Jayson Tatum
College: Duke.
Ht.: 6-8. Wt.: 200.
Pos.: Small forward.
Comment: He could have the most potential in this draft class, although he might take a while to develop at the NBA level. The Suns are in a big-time rebuild/youth movement.
5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)
Josh Jackson
College: Kansas.
Ht.: 6-8. Wt.: 200.
Pos.: Small forward.
Comment: The Kings might need an alternative to replace Rudy Gay at this position. Jackson is pretty solid on both offense and defense, but like most one-and-dones, he’ll need patience to develop.
6. Orlando
Jonathan Isaac
College: Florida State.
Ht.: 6-11. Wt.: 210.
Pos.: Small forward/power forward.
Comment: His ability to play multiple frontcourt positions is a big plus. The Magic has made over its basketball operation after a disappointing season.
7. Minnesota
Lauri Markkanen
College: Arizona
Ht.: 7-0 Wt.: 225
Pos.: Power forward (possibly some center)
Comment: This pick is a wild card because the T’Wolves have so much young talent. A wing defender would fit, but is it too early to draft Donovan Mitchell or Justin Jackson?
8. New York
Frank Ntilikina
Pro affiliation: French league.
Ht.: 6-5. Wt.: 170.
Pos.: Point guard.
Comment: Phil Jackson, now running the Knicks’ basketball operation, always preferred big guards when he was coaching the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
9. Dallas
Dennis Smith Jr.
College: N.C. State.
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 200.
Pos.: Point guard.
Comment: He’s a great natural talent. The question is how good Smith will be in the organizing/facilitating responsibilities that come with the point guard position.
10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)
Malik Monk
College: Kentucky.
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 200.
Pos.: Shooting guard.
Comment: He has a gift for scoring in bunches. The question about Monk is his relative lack of size for a wing player. Hiding him defensively could be a challenge.
11. Charlotte
Donovan Mitchell
College: Louisville.
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 210.
Pos.: Shooting guard/point guard.
Comment: A long-armed defender. Kentucky center Bam Adebayo could also make sense. If a true point guard lasts to here, that would be a logical way to address the Hornets’ needs.
12. Detroit
Justin Jackson
College: North Carolina.
Ht.: 6-8. Wt.: 200.
Pos.: Small forward.
Comment: Stan Van Gundy would be enamored of Jackson’s ability to impact a game both offensively and defensively. He steadily improved in his time in Chapel Hill.
13. Denver
Luke Kennard
College: Duke.
Ht.: 6-5. Wt.: 196.
Pos.: Shooting guard.
Comment: Kennard is highly skilled offensively, with the ability to create shots in a variety of ways. He will be challenged to defend the array of great scorers at shooting guard in the NBA.
14. Miami
Zach Collins
College: Gonzaga.
Ht.: 7-0. Wt.: 232.
Pos.: Power forward/center.
Comment: A reserve on Gonzaga’s national championship team, Collins has big-time athletic gifts for his size. But he figures to be more a long-term project than a quick-impact pick.
15. Portland
Bam Adebayo
College: Kentucky.
Ht.: 6-10 Wt.: 250.
Pos.: Center.
Comment: He appears to be a riser in this NBA draft. The Trail Blazers have a history of being willing to bet on long-term potential and to accept some time for players to develop.
16. Chicago
Terrance Ferguson
Pro affiliation: Australia.
Ht.: 6-7. Wt.: 185.
Pos.: Shooting guard/small forward.
Comment: Ferguson chose to sign with a pro team in Australia, rather than pursue eligibility to play college basketball. He has 3-point range and some defensive ability. He needs more muscle and bulk to compete in the NBA.
17. Milwaukee
John Collins
College: Wake Forest.
Ht.: 6-10. Wt.: 225
Pos.: Power forward.
Comment: Collins is coming off a breakthrough sophomore season in which he averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 62 percent shooting from the field. Collins should be a solid low-post scorer in the NBA.
18. Indiana
Harry Giles
College: Duke.
Ht.: 6-10. Wt.: 232.
Pos.: Center/power forward.
Comment: Giles did little in his one college season (3.9 points per game and 3.8 rebounds). Despite being an elite recruit, he averaged fewer than 12 minutes for the Blue Devils. That was mostly about knee injuries. He’s a high risk/high reward candidate.
19. Atlanta
Jarrett Allen
College: Texas.
Ht.: 6-10. Wt.: 234.
Pos.: Center.
Comment: Allen thrived the second half of his one season with the Longhorns, thrusting him into this draft. Allen’s incredible reach (a 7-5 wingspan, as measured at the NBA Combine) compensates for so-so height for an NBA center.
20. Portland (from Memphis through Denver and Cleveland)
OG Anunoby
College: Indiana.
Ht.: 6-7. Wt.: 232.
Pos.: Small forward (possibly power forward).
Comment: The Trail Blazers are draft-pick rich this spring, so they can chase depth without particular concern for any one position in the first round.
21. Oklahoma City
T. J. Leaf
College: UCLA.
Ht.: 6-10. Wt.: 222.
Pos.: Power forward.
Comment: The son of a former Israeli pro player, Leaf is a versatile scorer-shooter who will need to get stronger to hold down the power forward position at the NBA level.
22. Brooklyn (from Washington)
Justin Patton
College: Creighton.
Ht.: 6-11. Wt.: 229.
Pos.: Center.
Comment: Patton was a classic late bloomer, drawing limited attention in high school. He projects as a strong rim-protector in the NBA, averaging more than two shots blocked last season and possessing a 7-2 wingspan.
23. Toronto (from LA Clippers through Milwaukee)
Isaiah Hartenstein
Pro affiliation: Lithuanian league.
Ht.: 7-0 Wt.: 225.
Pos.: Power forward/center.
Comment: While he was born in Oregon, Hartenstein, of German descent, has played professionally in Europe. A relatively high skill level for a big man.
24. Utah
Ivan Rabb
College: California.
Ht.: 6-11. Wt.: 220.
Pos.: Power forward.
Comment: A good shooter (54 percent from the field and 40 percent from the college 3-point line), Rabb would add depth to a Jazz team on the rise.
25. Orlando (from Toronto)
Ike Anigbogu
College: UCLA.
Ht.: 6-10 Wt.: 250.
Pos.: Center/power forward.
Comment: There’s not a lot of data on Anigbogu, in that he averaged just 13 minutes in his only college season with the Bruins. So this defines drafting on potential.
26. Portland (from Cleveland)
Jordan Bell
College: Oregon.
Ht.: 6-8. Wt.: 225.
Pos.: Power forward.
Comment: A good shotblocker for his size. Bell’s offense is almost entirely at the rim. He’d need to improve considerably to stretch the floor with 3-point shooting, as so many NBA power forwards now do.
27. Brooklyn (from Boston)
Tyler Lydon
College: Syracuse.
Ht.: 6-9 Wt.: 215.
Pos.: Power forward.
Comment: A very good shooter who averaged 39 percent from the college 3-point line and 83 percent from the foul line for the Orangemen last season.
28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)
Anzejs Pasecniks
Pro affiliation: Latvian pro.
Ht.: 7-2. Wt.: 229.
Pos.: Center.
Comment: The European pro system leans on experience over potential, so he didn’t play all that much last season for Gran Canaria.
29. San Antonio
Tony Bradley
College: North Carolina.
Ht.: 6-10. Wt.: 248.
Pos.: Center.
Comment: On the fringe of the first round, Bradley chose to stay in this draft rather than return to Chapel Hill for a chance to help the Tar Heels defend their national championship.
30. Utah (from Golden State)
Semi Ojeleye
College: Southern Methodist.
Ht.: 6-7. Wt.: 241.
Pos.: Small forward.
Comment: He has a nice jump shot, making 42 percent of his 3-point attempts from the college line for the Mustangs last season.
