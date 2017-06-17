Duke's Luke Kennard (5) is among draft candidates scheduled to work out for the Charlotte Hornets Sunday.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) is among draft candidates scheduled to work out for the Charlotte Hornets Sunday. Gerry Broome AP
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) is among draft candidates scheduled to work out for the Charlotte Hornets Sunday. Gerry Broome AP

Charlotte Hornets

June 17, 2017 4:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets’ last pre-draft workout includes Duke, UNC stars, a legacy

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

The last scheduled pre-draft workout for the Charlotte Hornets will include three possibilities for the 11th pick and a legacy from the first days of the NBA in Charlotte.

Duke’s Luke Kennard, North Carolina’s Justin Jackson and Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo are among six draft candidates set to be at Spectrum Center Sunday morning. All three are projected as first-round picks.

Others invited: Cincinnati’s Troy Caupain, Connecticut’s Rodney Purvis and Lehigh’s Tim Kempton. Kempton, a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year, is the son and namesake of original Hornet Tim Kempton, now a broadcaster with the Phoenix Suns.

The Hornets hold the 11th and 41st overall picks in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

▪ Kennard, projected as an NBA shooting guard, averaged 19.5 points for the Blue Devils last season, shooting 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.

Justin_Jackson
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) is scheduled to work out for the Charlotte Hornets Sunday.
Chuck Burton AP

▪ Jackson, the ACC Player of the Year, averaged 18.3 points for the national champion Tar Heels, shooting 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.

▪ Adebayo, a 6-10 center from Washington, N.C., averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his one season at Kentucky.

▪ Kempton is a 6-10 center. His father, a former star at Notre Dame, signed with the Hornets before their first season (1988-89). A character, the older Kempton once ate a Whopper (Burger King’s super-sized sandwich) in a single bite to win a bet with then-Observer columnist Doug Robarchek.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Breaking down who the Hornets might take in the NBA draft

Hornets reporter Rick Bonnell breaks down what the Charotte Hornets need, and who they might take in the 2017 NBA draft.

Eric Garland McClatchy

Hornets GM Rich Cho discusses upcoming NBA draft

Charlotte Hornets Executive Vice President and General Manager discussed the upcoming NBA draft.

Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup

View More Video