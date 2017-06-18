Here’s how Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo stood out at Sunday’s Charlotte Hornets workout

Three-point shooting range isn’t required of NBA centers, but in these days when spacing and versatility are at premium, it can only help Edrice “Bam” Adebayo.
Adebayo, who played his final high school season in High Point before entering Kentucky, was one of six draft candidates at a Charlotte Hornets workout Sunday. At the end of each pre-draft workout, the Hornets have all players take five NBA 3-pointers from each of five semi-circle spots.
Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo is sometimes compared in physique to eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.
Adebayo, who missed his only 3-pointer in his single college season, swished 13 of 25 attempts in that drill. Granted, Adebayo was shooting unguarded, but that accuracy didn’t surprise him.
“I’ve been shooting the ball since I was 12 years old. I was always getting better,” said Adebayo. “I wasn’t asked to do it (from the perimeter) at Kentucky because we all played our parts; we all sacrificed certain stuff.
“In these workouts, I can more do what I want, so I show them what I can do.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari has churned out a slew of one-and-done NBA prospects, including big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, and Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Calipari predicted last month that Adebayo would be a lottery pick (a top-14 selection).
“I see the body type (similarity); I’ve got wide shoulders, he’s got wide shoulders. I’m muscular and he’s muscular. We’re both 6-10 and above,” Adebayo said of Howard.
Adebayo got his “Bam” nickname for a comparison to the Flintstones cartoon character “Bam-Bam” Rubble, after he picked up a coffee table as a young boy.
Sunday was Adebayo’s ninth and final workout before Thursday’s draft.
“The stressful part is the airports; going through security,” Adebayo said. “One day it can be short and the next day you think, ‘God, this line is so long!’”
That won’t be a problem in the future. NBA teams all fly charter.
