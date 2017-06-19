Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker headed to Africa for exhibition

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker, a first-time All-Star in February, will be among an NBA contingent traveling to Africa in August for an exhibition.
Walker was chosen one of four captains for NBA Africa Game 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The game is Aug. 5 at the Ticketpro Dome. Others to serve as captains: Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki, Atlanta Hawk Thabo Sefolosha and Los Angeles Laker Luol Deng.
The exhibition will match a team with African ties against a world team. Walker and Nowitzki will captain the world team, Sefolosha and Deng the African team.
This will be Walker’s first trip to Africa. He had arthroscopic surgery in mid-May on his left knee, and recovery time was projected as six weeks. Walker will play in the exhibition in Africa only if he feels fully healed from that surgery.
The exhibition will conclude the 15th edition of Basketball Without Borders, an NBA project to expand the game worldwide. Bismack Biyombo, a former Charlotte Bobcat and a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was previously announced as playing for the African team. Biyombo now plays for the Orlando Magic.
Bonnell: 704-358-5129; @rick_bonnell
Comments